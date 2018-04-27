FSC unveils Web-only bank regulations

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced its plans for Web-only banks as part of efforts to explore the potential for new products and services through a business model focusing purely on digital channels.

While the commission would extend certain exceptions to its regulatory policies to allow non-financial sector businesses to establish Web-only banks, the digital lenders would still be subject to the same regulations, including having capital of NT$10 billion (US$336.6 million), as their brick-and-mortar counterparts, FSC Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) told a news conference in Taipei.

To lessen the impact of increased competition in the crowded banking market, the commission plans to issue only two Web-only bank licenses in its first round of approvals, Koo said.

As the number of domestic banks has fallen from 39 to 37, there is room for two Web-only banks in the market, he said.

The Web-only banks would be given the green light to offer the same array of services as conventional commercial banks, but be barred from opening any physical branches, the commission said.

However, the commission’s plan stipulates that non-financial companies can have up to a 50 percent stake in a Web-only bank, while the other half would have to be owned by either a conventional banks or a financial holding company.

The partnership requirement is to leverage the expertise of financial sector stakeholders to ensure that Web-only banks are regulatory compliant, have adequate knowledge and a viable business model from day one, Koo said.

Due to the partnership requirement and the different attributes of Web-only banks and conventional banks, the commission would make an exception to the rule that financial holding companies can only have one banking entity, he said.

The commission’s policies on enforcing the separation between industry and finance are not applicable for Web-only bank applications, he added.

Non-financial sector applicants with a large existing user base, such as social media apps or e-commerce platforms, must abide by privacy rules and gain the explicit consent of their customers in the use of personal data related to a Web-only bank, Koo said.

Web-only banks could make their debut before the end of next year, once the commission gathers opinions through public hearings and assesses applications.

Last month, the commission confirmed that it had held talks with Japan’s Line Corp and Rakuten Inc about the companies opening Web-only banks in Taiwan.