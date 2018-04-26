Taiwan No. 42 in press freedom

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan moved up three places to No. 42 in this year’s World Press Freedom Index, released yesterday by Reporters Without Borders.

The ranking is the highest among Asian nations, the Paris-based watchdog said.

The report, which ranks 180 nations and regions, said the deterioration of press freedom in China, ranked 176th, has triggered crackdowns on the media in other Asian nations.

Hong Kong climbed three places to No. 70, as it has been resisting China’s burgeoning influence on the press, as does Taiwan, it said.

However, Taiwan’s score fell 1.01 points from last year to 24.36, due mainly to the threat of China’s “growing economic and political pressure” on local media, the report said.

Taiwanese officials have also “interfered directly in the editorial policies of state-owned media,” it said.

The 10 nations with the freest press are Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, Switzerland, Jamaica, Belgium, New Zealand, Denmark and Costa Rica, according to the report.

North Korea was ranked last, behind Eritrea, Turkmenistan, Syria, China and Vietnam, it said.

The US fell two places to No. 45 one year into US President Donald Trump’s presidency.

Japan climbed five places to No. 67, while South Korea shot up 20 places to 43rd, as the election of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has brought about “a breath of fresh air,” the report said.

Singapore was unchanged at No. 151, it said.

Malta’s press freedom ranking fell by 18 notches to 65th following the murder in October last year of Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist who exposed the corruption of global leaders with her work about the Panama Papers.