US calls for keeping pressure on N Korea ahead of meeting

Reuters, GENEVA, Switzerland

The US yesterday said that in the run-up to US President Donald Trump’s planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, countries should continue to put financial and diplomatic pressure on Pyongyang to surrender its banned nuclear weapons.

US Ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament Robert Wood said that the US delegation would be looking for support at a two-week conference on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which opens on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Pyongyang announced its withdrawal in 2003 from the landmark pact prohibiting the spread of atomic weapons.

“The United States remains committed to complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea,” Wood told a news conference.

“In terms of the pressure campaign, things we are very interested in are maintaining the pressure, meaning enforcing sanctions, ensuring that the North is not able to get access to funds that help further his [Kim’s] nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” he added.

Trump on Wednesday said he hoped an unprecedented summit with Kim would be successful after a recent visit to Pyongyang by US secretary of state nominee Mike Pompeo, but warned he would call it off if he did not think it would produce results.

“The president is a sharp dealmaker, people should not underestimate him... These are high-stakes discussions, assuming they take place,” Wood said.

“The president will be going in with his eyes wide open, the US is not naive,” he added.