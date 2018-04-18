Myanmar releases over 8,000 inmates

Reuters, YANGON, Myanmar

Myanmar yesterday began releasing more than 8,000 prisoners on humanitarian grounds under a presidential pardon, with most of those being released convicted of drug offenses, but with 36 people classified as political prisoners among them.

The pardon, signed by newly elected Burmese President Win Myint, coincides with Myanmar’s traditional new year celebrations and was aimed at promoting peace and the joy of the people, his office said in a statement.

“To bring peace and pleasure to people’s heart, and for the sake of humanitarian support, 8,490 prisoners from respective prisons will be pardoned,” the Presidential Office said.

Dozens of prisoners were set free later yesterday from Insein prison in Yangon, greeted at the gates of the colonial-era jail by scores of relatives and friends.

“I’m happy for this amnesty, but I’m sorry for the other prisoners left behind,” said Saw Wah Lay, a member of a political party affiliated with an ethnic Karen insurgent group, the Karen National Liberation Army.

He said he had spent 13 years in Insein jail after being sentenced to death and a 95-year prison term for murder and other charges.

“I hope they will be released soon because some of them are facing unfair charges without having done anything wrong,” he said.

Two Reuters reporters, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, were not included in the amnesty, Myanmar Prisons Department spokesman Min Tun Soe said, citing ongoing legal proceedings.

One of the journalists’ lawyers, Khin Maung Zaw, said his understanding was that the president was only pardoning convicted criminals.

A court in Yangon has been holding preliminary hearings since January to decide whether the pair are to be charged under the colonial-era Officials Secrets Act, which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has made ending years of war between government forces and ethnic minority insurgents her top priority, but the releases announced yesterday did not appear to include a significant number of people convicted for links to insurgencies.

More than 6,000 of those being released were sentenced on drug charges, government spokesman Zaw Htay said on his Facebook page.

He did not identify any of those being released, but said nearly 2,000 were members of the military and police, jailed under the Military Act or Police Disciplinary Act. He did not elaborate.

Zaw Htay also said 36 prisoners on a list issued by the human rights group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) were included in the amnesty.

Hundreds of political prisoners have been released from Myanmar’s jails in amnesties in recent years, including dozens freed in April 2016, days after Aung San Suu Kyi’s party took power following nearly 50 years of strict military rule.

Before yesterday’s pardon, there were 240 political activists jailed or awaiting trial in Myanmar, the AAPP said.

“This amnesty is very good news and we welcome and support it,” said Aung Myo Kyaw, a representative of the group.

“But there should not be a single political prisoner in a democratic country,” he added.

Additional reporting by AP