Chen officially named to lead president’s office

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday formally announced Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu’s (陳菊) appointment as the Presidential Office’s secretary-general.

Chen has agreed to take up more responsibility at this key moment in history to promote a better future for Taiwan, Tsai said at a tea party at the Presidential Office.

Chen is a familiar figure to everyone because of her role in the nation’s democracy movement, Tsai said, adding that Chen’s accomplishments as Kaohsiung mayor should be seen as a model for local governance.

Under her guidance, Kaohsiung has grown into a happy and proud city, Tsai added.

Chen is greatly loved for her accomplishments in the city and is an invaluable asset to society, the president said.

With her experience and reputation, Chen would be a great boost to the promotion of the administration’s policies as Presidential Office secretary-general, she added.

Tsai said that she needs Chen’s help at this critical juncture, when reforms are under way and the nation is in the process of transition.

Tsai said she was aware of Chen’s plans to retire and become a farmer, but “I have told sister Chu and she agreed that at such a historical moment, everyone must shoulder more responsibility for the betterment of Taiwan’s future.”

Chen thanked Tsai for trusting her in helping with ongoing reforms, adding that the most important task is conveying the government’s policies to the public.

Chen said her priority is to minimize conflict and controversy, promote dialogue with different political parties and the public, in hopes of bringing peace and harmony to society, she said.

She added that if the public trusts her, she could, as Presidential Office secretary-general, help “smooth over” the process of reform.

Asked if she would return to Kaohsiung or stump for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidates in the run-up to the local elections on Nov. 24, Chen said that helping with elections is not a priority for the Presidential Office secretary-general and it is the party’s job.

The Kaohsiung City Government would support the continuation of the DPP’s governance in Kaohsiung, Chen added.

As the Presidential Office secretary-general, she has a role to play, and she knows her place, Chen said.

“If there is a role for me to assume, then I would act it out. That is my foremost priority,” she said.