Taiwan tied for first in revised tug-of-war ruling

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s national team has been declared joint champion in the men’s 560kg category at last month’s Tug of War International Federation (TWIF) Indoor World Championships held in Xuzhou, China, following the amendment of a ruling by TWIF officials, the Chinese Taipei Tug of War Association said yesterday.

Ireland was declared the winner at the March 10 match, but now the outcome of the match has been declared a tie.

In the match, after Ireland took the first set, the referee failed to notice that the leg of an Irish athlete crossed the line and awarded Ireland the victory in the second set, a decision that caused an immediate outcry and demands for a rematch.

The association on March 11 filed an official complaint with TWIF, protesting the ruling.

The federation wrote the association on March 16, asking it to submit video footage of the final for to review.

The association on Saturday received a letter from the federation’s executive council (Exco) explaining that after reviewing the evidence, including video footage provided by the association together with reports by the head referee and federation officials, it determined that human error on the part of its referees and judges in the final resulted in a bad decision.

“As you know, this is a unique sitation not experienced before, hence our systematic approach and analysis. After careful consideration of all the facts and reports from various officials, including the centre judge presiding during the final, the TIWF Exco concluded that the result should be declared as a tie,” the letter from the federation read.

“This will mean that both Ireland and Chinese Taipei will share the first position given that a human mistake was made,” it added.

The result of the match had been amended accordingly to show that the two teams had tied for first place, it said.

The Irish 560 team had been informed of the change to the official result, it said.

The Ireland team would also retain their gold medal, it said.

Taiwan won two golds, two silvers and one bronze at last month’s TWIF World Indoor Championships.