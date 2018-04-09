Gas attack kills 40: Syrian medics

AP, BEIRUT

Syrian opposition activists and rescuers yesterday said that a poison gas attack on a rebel-held town near the capital has killed at least 40 people, allegations denied by the Syrian government.

The alleged attack in the town of Douma occurred late on Saturday amid a resumed offensive by Syrian government forces after the collapse of a truce with the Army of Islam rebel group.

The reports could not be independently verified.

First responders said they found families suffocated in their homes and shelters, with foam on their mouths.

The opposition-linked Syrian Civil Defense were able to document 42 fatalities, but were impeded from searching further by strong odors that gave their rescuers difficulties breathing, said Siraj Mahmoud, a spokesman for the group, which is known as the White Helmets.

Government forces yesterday agreed to a two-hour ceasefire in Douma after the Army of Islam asked to restart talks to end the assault, according to the state-affiliated al-Ikhbariya TV station.

The Syrian government has demanded that the Army of Islam release prisoners and stops their shelling of Damascus as a precondition to resuming talks, according to al-Ikhbariya.

The station said government negotiators met with a delegation of rebels at a checkpoint outside Douma.

A joint statement by the Civil Defense and the Syrian American Medical Society, a relief organization, said that more than 500 people, mostly women and children, were brought to medical centers with difficulty breathing, foaming at the mouth, and burning sensations in the eyes.

It said patients gave off a chlorine-like smell. Some had bluish skin, a sign of oxygen deprivation.

It said the symptoms were consistent with chemical exposure. One patient, a woman, had convulsions and pinpoint pupils, suggesting exposure to a nerve agent.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 80 people were killed in Douma on Saturday, including around 40 who died from suffocation.

However, it said the suffocations were the result of shelters collapsing on people inside them.

“Until this minute, no one has been able to find out the kind of agent that was used,” said Mahmoud, the White Helmets’ spokesman, in a video statement from Syria.

He said the government was also targeting homes, clinics and first responder facilities with conventional explosives and barrel bombs. Most of the medical points and ambulances of the town have been put out of service.

Videos posted online by the White Helmets showed victims, including toddlers in diapers, breathing through oxygen masks at makeshift hospitals.

The Syrian government, in a statement posted on the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency, strongly denied the allegations.

It said the claims were “fabrications” by the Army of Islam, calling it a “failed attempt” to impede government advances.

The Army of Islam was negotiating with Russia to withdraw its fighters and allow government institutions back into the town, according to the Observatory.

Russian Major General Yuri Yevtushenko was quoted by Russian news agencies yesterday ay as saying Moscow was prepared to send specialists to Douma to “confirm the fabricated nature” of the reports.