UN, Singapore worried about tensions

AP, BEIJING

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Singaporean foreign minister yesterday voiced concerns about global trade tensions and rising protectionism during back-to-back meetings in Beijing.

Following remarks from his Chinese counterpart, Singaporean Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan vowed to “double down” on free trade and economic liberalization in tandem with China.

“This is a time in the world where the temptation to embark on unilateralism and protectionism is unfortunately rising,” Balakrishnan said.

In a separate meeting, Guterres called China “absolutely crucial” in the international system.

“You mentioned reform and opening up — it’s so important in a moment when some others have a policy of closing up,” Guterres told Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅).

“The solutions for these problems are not to put globalization to question, but to improve globalization. Not isolation or protectionism, but more international cooperation,” Guterres said.

The comments came as China and the US exchanged escalating tariff threats in what is already shaping up to be the biggest trade battle for more than a half-century.

Beijing on Friday vowed to “counterattack with great strength” if US President Donald Trump follows through on threats to impose tariffs on an additional US$100 billion in Chinese goods.

Trump’s announcement followed China’s decision to tax US$50 billion in US products, including soybeans and small aircraft, in response to a US move last week to impose tariffs on US$50 billion in Chinese goods.

The US last year bought more than US$500 billion in goods from China and is planning or considering penalties on about US$150 billion of those imports.

The US last year sold about US$130 billion in goods to China and faces a potentially devastating hit to its market there if China responds in kind.

In the meetings, Wang attacked what he called “protectionism and unilateralism,” although he did not single out the US by name.

“China will safeguard the principles of free trade and oppose protectionism,” Wang said. “We should push forward with economic globalization.”

Wang met with Balakrishnan and Guterres ahead of their planned appearances at the annual Boao Forum for Asia on Hainan Island that opens today.

Guterres was scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) later yesterday and also planned to visit the China Peacekeeping Police Training Center.

Balakrishnan is traveling with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) on a five-day visit to China.

In related news, former vice president Vincent Siew (蕭萬長), who is heading a delegation of Taiwanese entrepreneurs attending the forum in his role as honorary chairman of the Cross-Straits Common Market Foundation, is expected to meet with Xi while he is in Hainan.

However, no date or time has yet been announced by China.

Xi is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech today at the forum’s opening ceremony.

The forum’s theme is “An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity.”

Additional reporting by CNA