Chiang tapped for prosecutor-general position

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday nominated Chief Prosecutor Chiang Hui-ming (江惠民) of the Taichung branch of the Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office to become prosecutor-general.

In a statement from the Presidential Office, spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said Tsai was looking forward to the Legislative Yuan approving the candidate.

Tsai tapped Chiang to replace Prosecutor-General Yen Da-ho (顏大和), whose term ends on May 7.

The 63-year-old chief prosecutor is a graduate of National Taiwan University’s Department of Law and has previously served as chief and head prosecutor at several district prosecutors’ offices — Kaohsiung, Taichung, Miaoli and Pingtung — and in branches of the Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office.

In his nearly 37-year career in law enforcement, he has worked on judicial reform and helped the Ministry of Foreign Affairs get Taiwan removed from a list of drug-smuggling nations.

In an interview, Chiang said he was extremely grateful for the nomination and looked forward to the opportunity to serve the public and to continue to push for reform of the judicial system.

He understood the public’s desire for judicial reform and would work with all prosecutors to make that possible, Chiang said.

Democratic Progressive Party caucus secretary-general Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純) said her caucus would arrange a review of Chiang’s nomination as soon as possible.

The review would most likely take place after the Tomb Sweeping holiday next week, she added.

Meanwhile, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus secretary-general Lee Yen-hsiu (李彥秀) said the KMT would look into Chiang’s handling of previous legal cases as part of its review.

Chiang was one of the candidates considered for prosecutor-general by the administration of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), Lee said, adding that he has a good reputation.

New Power Party caucus convener Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) said his caucus would also exercise its power of consent according to the nominee’s responses made during a review of his nomination.

People First Party legislator and caucus convener Lee Hung-chun (李鴻鈞) said he hopes the nominee would work to restore the public’s trust in the judicial system.

Additional reporting by Cheng Hung-ta