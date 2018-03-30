Tearful Malala on first trip to Pakistan since attack

AFP, ISLAMABAD

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai yesterday returned to Pakistan, saying tearfully that it was “a dream” to be home for the first time since she was airlifted to Britain after being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman more than five years ago.

The 20-year-old was overcome with emotion as she made a televised speech from the Pakistani prime minister’s house in Islamabad, wiping away tears as she spoke of the beauty of her native Swat valley.

“Always it has been my dream that I should go to Pakistan and there, in peace and without any fear, I can move on streets, I can meet people, I can talk to people, and I think that it’s my old home again ... so it is actually happening and I am grateful to all of you,” she said.

She had arrived unannounced overnight with her parents under tight security.

Pakistanis awakening to the news she was back in the nation flooded social media with messages of welcome, with many hailing her bravery — but others accusing her of a conspiracy to foment dissent.

Malala is widely respected internationally as a global icon for girls’ education, but opinion is divided in Pakistan, where some conservatives view her as a Western agent on a mission to shame her nation.

Residents of Swat said they were happy to see her return.

“I had not imagined that she would ever come [back],” said Rida Siyal, a student who said she had been a “good friend” of Malala’s before the shooting. “[She] defeated the dark force of fear. We are delighted to see her back.”

Ahmad Shah, who said he was a friend of Malala’s father, called her a “symbol of courage,” adding: “She should have returned home much earlier.”

Malala became a global symbol for human rights after a gunman boarded her school bus in Swat on Oct. 9, 2012, asked: “Who is Malala?” and shot her.

She was treated for her injuries in Birmingham, England, where she also completed her schooling.

The youngest ever winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, she has continued to be a vocal advocate for girls’ education while pursuing her studies at the University of Oxford.

Malala met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi early yesterday and later took questions from an audience.

“We have amazing women,” she told them in comments broadcast on state television, pushing for more education and critical thinking.

She also called on Pakistanis to come together, stressing unity for the betterment of the nation.

However, among the messages of welcome were pockets of intense criticism from some Pakistanis, including hardline Muslims as well as members of the conservative middle class who support education for girls, but object to airing the nation’s problems abroad.

One leading Pakistani journalist, Hamid Mir, issued a plea for restraint when talking about her visit, warning that negative reactions “will damage Pakistan’s image.”

Other Pakistanis echoed his concerns on social media.

“Dear Pakistanis! Malala is not your enemy. Your enemies were those monsters who shot her point blank on her way to school,” Twitter user Shahira Lashari wrote.

Her schedule for the four-day trip is being closely guarded.

“She will be meeting several people here, but her itinerary is not being disclosed due to security reasons,” Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Muhammad Faisal said.