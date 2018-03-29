Burmese leaders choose president

AFP, NAYPYIDAW

Myanmar’s parliament yesterday elected a staunch ally of Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi as the country’s new president, allowing her to maintain a tight grip on top-level decisionmaking.

Win Myint, 66, had been tipped for the role after former Burmese president Htin Kyaw suddenly stepped down last week, citing the need for rest.

Aung San Suu Kyi is barred by the military-drafted constitution from the presidency because she was married to a foreigner and has two sons who are British citizens.

She has instead served as state counselor since her party’s landslide 2015 election victory, declaring that she would work “above” the president, but her position has no official constitutional role.

That makes it crucial for her to have a compliant friend as president as she manages an often fraught power-sharing arrangement with the still powerful military, which ruled Mynamar for almost half a century.

“I hearby announce that U [honorific] Win Myint, who obtained the majority of votes, is elected as president of the state,” Burmese House of Nationalities Speaker Mann Win Khaing Than said.

Win Myint, who resigned as lower house speaker last week, swept up nearly two-thirds of the votes in a parliament dominated by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD).

He beat two opponents, including military-backed Burmese acting president Myint Swe.

The former lawyer remains one of Aung San Suu Kyi’s inner circle — the pair fought side-by-side during the 1988 democracy movement that was violently quashed by the junta and saw Win Myint, alongside many others, being taken political prisoner.

As Myanmar emerged from outright military rule, Win Myint won his seat in 2012 by-elections, the same vote that elevated Aung San Suu Kyi to parliament after a combined 15 years of house arrest.

She is still widely regarded as a heroine within Myanmar, even though her reputation lies shattered globally for failing to speak up on behalf of the country’s Rohingya Muslim community.

An army crackdown has driven almost 700,000 of the persecuted minority out of the country since August last year.