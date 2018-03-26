Cat lost after Hualien quake found alive

By Wang Ching-yi / Staff reporter

A cat that had fled from the Yun Men Tsui Ti (雲門翠堤) building during last month’s magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Hualien was found alive on Thursday, 45 days after it went missing.

The cat belongs to the building’s management director, Lin Wei (林葳), who had it sent to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

The Feb. 6 quake caused four buildings in the city to collapse, killing 17 people, injuring 295 and sending the feline, Little Orange (小橘), into hiding.

Lin, who had searched for the Little Orange since the quake, gave up hope of being reunited about two weeks ago and posted a photograph of her and the cat on Facebook in remembrance of their decade together.

Little Orange was found by a man surnamed Lu (盧) on Thursday.

Lu said that he found Little Orange in a temple near his home on Guosheng 1st Street, which is close to the site of the now-demolished Yun Men Tsui Ti building.

He said he had heard a cat meowing and pushed open a ceiling tile and found the cat, which was too weakened to flee.

He said it could barely stand.

He posted a notice on Saturday to the Facebook page “Hualien Residents" (花蓮人), with photographs of the cat, in the hopes of finding its owner.

His notice was spotted by a relative of Lin, who contacted her.

Lin then left a Facebook message thanking Lu and others who had helped search for the cat.

Lin’s birthday is March 22 and she told the media that she felt Little Orange’s discovery on that day was like a "rebirth for her and her cat son."

Additional reporting by staff writer