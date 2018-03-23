Cambodia urged to hold free vote

Reuters, PHNOM PENH

Forty-five countries on Wednesday called on Cambodia to reinstate the main opposition party, release its jailed leader and ensure a July general election is free and fair.

A statement on the human rights situation in Cambodia read by New Zealand on behalf of a group of 45 countries, including the US, Germany, Australia and the UK, said previous optimism had been “replaced by deep concern” regarding a decline in civil and political rights in Cambodia.

The statement, which was read to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, urged the Cambodian government to reinstate the opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) and all elected members.

Dozens of opposition lawmakers were banned last year when the Cambodian Supreme Court dissolved the CNRP in a ruling that was widely condemned by the international community.

That decision followed the arrest of CNRP leader Kem Sokha in September last year.

Kem Sokha has been charged with treason, accused of colluding with Americans to overthrow the Cambodian government.

Kem Sokha and the US embassy in Phnom Penh have denied the allegation.

Kem Sokha faces 30 years in prison if convicted.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled the nation for 33 years, is a former Khmer Rouge cadre who defected from the genocidal group and helped drive it from power in 1979. He is credited with helping Cambodia achieve economic growth, but has been criticized for his crackdown on critics and the media.

“We call on the Royal Government of Cambodia to take all measures necessary, before it is too late, to ensure that the 2018 elections are free, fair and credible,” the statement said.

“We are particularly concerned about the conditions under which opposition leader Kem Sokha is being detained following his arbitrary arrest: He is reportedly in isolation, without adequate access to healthcare, subjected to intrusive observation and other conditions, such as constant light,” the statement said. “We call for the immediate release of all political prisoners, including Kem Sokha.”

Cambodian government spokesman Phay Siphan said Cambodia would not comply with demands made by foreign countries.

“We are equally members of the United Nations,” Phay Siphan said.