Corporal punishment to be banned in kindergartens

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The Executive Yuan yesterday approved a ban on corporal punishment in kindergartens to curb child abuse, with those found guilty of such offenses facing a maximum fine of NT$300,000.

A set of draft amendments to the Early Childhood Education and Care Act (幼兒教育及照顧法) have been approved as part of Premier William Lai’s (賴清德) plans to build public childcare facilities and improve child protections.

According to the amendments, kindergartens and schools would be required to report any suspected child abuse, sexual abuse or bullying to authorities, Deputy Minister of Education Lin Teng-chiao (林騰蛟) said.

Corporal punishment would be banned and those in breach of the act would be subject to a fine of between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000.

Corporal punishment is banned under the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法). The amendments to the Early Childhood Education and Care Act are to extend the ban to protect children younger than six years old, the Cabinet said.

Under the amendments, kindergartens and their employees who are found to have imposed corporal punishment or have sexually abused children would be publicly named in addition to being fined.

The transgressors should also be dismissed and suspended from practice for between one and four years, while the kindergartens they work for would be ordered to cut enrollments or halt their operations.

To make childcare services more affordable and accessible, the amendments also allow businesses to establish nonprofit kindergartens to care for the children of their employees, and kindergartens would also be allowed to provide after-school care for elementary-school-aged children.

While it might be difficult for individual businesses to operate a kindergarten alone, the amendments encourage businesses to jointly run kindergartens and relaxes laws for businesses to convert properties into childcare centers.

The amendments are part of Lai’s childcare initiative announced last year to improve the nation’s low birthrate by building an affordable and better childcare environment.