Burmese president Htin Kyaw resigns to ‘rest’ from duties

AFP, YANGON, Myanmar

Burmese President Htin Kyaw yesterday suddenly resigned, leaving Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi without a close confidant and political ally as she faces rising international opprobrium over the Rakhine crisis.

The president is an old school friend of Aung San Suu Kyi, serving as her proxy in an office she was barred from occupying according to Myanmar’s military-drafted constitution.

His role was largely ceremonial, given that Aung San Suu Kyi had awarded herself the title of state counselor and called the shots within her civilian administration.

However, he was nonetheless the country’s head of state and a key domestic ally for Aung San Suu Kyi within her party.

Speculation had swirled for months about the health of Htin Kyaw, 72, who had recently lost weight and has had heart problems in the past.

“Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw resigned on March 21, 2018,” a statement on the president’s official Facebook page said.

His office did not give many details for why he resigned, only saying that “he wanted to take a rest from his current duty.”

It added that a new leader would be selected “within seven working days.”

There were no immediate candidates put forward as long-term successors, but several senior party names were floated when Aung San Suu Kyi took power.

Burmese Vice President Myint Swe, a former general, is to move into the role until a new president is in place, according to the constitution.

Htin Kyaw, the country’s first civilian president since 1962, was widely respected and seen as completely loyal to Aung San Suu Kyi, who said she would rule “above” him after he was elected in 2016.