Data firm boasts of dirty tricks to swing elections

The Guardian

The company at the center of the Facebook data breach boasted of using honey traps, fake news campaigns and operations with former spies to swing election campaigns around the world, a new investigation showed.

Executives from Cambridge Analytica spoke to undercover reporters from Channel 4 News about the dark arts used by the company to help clients, which included entrapping rival candidates in fake bribery stings and hiring prostitutes to seduce them.

In one exchange, Cambridge Analytica chief executive Alexander Nix is recorded telling reporters: “It sounds a dreadful thing to say, but these are things that don’t necessarily need to be true as long as they’re believed.”

The Channel 4 News investigation, broadcast on Monday, came two days after the Observer reported that Cambridge Analytica had unauthorized access to tens of millions of Facebook profiles in one of the social media company’s biggest data breaches.

UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said Cambridge Analytica was “uncooperative” with her investigation and confirmed that her agency would apply for a warrant to help her examine the firm’s activities.

Cambridge Analytica has sold itself as the ultimate high-tech consultant, winning votes by using data to pinpoint target groups and design messages that will appeal powerfully to their interests, although it denies using Facebook information in its work.

However, in the undercover investigation by Channel 4 News, in association with the Observer, executives claimed to offer a much darker range of services.

In a series of meetings with a reporter posing as a representative of a wealthy Sri Lankan family seeking political influence, Cambridge Analytica executives initially denied the company was in the business of using entrapment techniques.

However, Nix later detailed the dirty tricks the company would be prepared to pull behind the scenes to help its clients.

When the reporter asked if Cambridge Analytica could offer investigations into the damaging secrets of rivals, Nix said it worked with former spies from Britain and Israel to look for political dirt.

He also volunteered that his team was ready to go further than an investigation.

“Oh, we do a lot more than that,” he said over dinner at an exclusive hotel in London. “Deep digging is interesting, but you know equally effective can be just to go and speak to the incumbents and to offer them a deal that’s too good to be true and make sure that that’s video recorded.”

“You know these sort of tactics are very effective, instantly having video evidence of corruption,” he said.

Nix suggested one possible scenario, in which the managing director of Cambridge Analytica’s political division, Mark Turnbull, would pose as a wealthy developer looking to exchange campaign finance for land.

“I’m a master of disguise,” Turnbull said.

Another option would be to create a sex scandal, Nix said.

“Send some girls around to the candidate’s house, we have lots of history of things,” he told the reporter.

“We could bring some Ukrainians in on holiday with us, you know what I’m saying,” he added.

Nix said these were hypothetical scenarios, but suggested his ideas were based on precedent.

“Please don’t pay too much attention to what I’m saying, because I’m just giving you examples of what can be done, what has been done,” he said.