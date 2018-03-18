Britain treating death of Russian man as murder

Reuters, LONDON

British police on Friday said they had launched a murder investigation following the death this week of a Russian associate of late tycoon Boris Berezovsky.

“A murder investigation has been launched following the results of a post-mortem into the death of 68-year-old Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov,” London’s Metropolitan Police said, adding that the cause of death was “compression to the neck.”

The police said in a statement that at this stage there was nothing to suggest a link to the attempted murders on March 4 of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter or that poison was involved.

Earlier on Friday, Russia’s Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal investigation into the attempted murder of Yulia Skripal and what it said was the murder of Glushkov.

It also said it was ready to cooperate with British authorities.

British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson said on Friday it was “overwhelmingly likely” that Russian President Vladimir Putin himself had made the decision to use a military-grade nerve toxin to strike down Sergei Skripal.

London police said specialist counterterrorism officers continued to lead the investigation into Glushkov’s death as a precaution due to the associations he was believed to have had.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd earlier this week instructed police and intelligence services to look at 14 deaths over the past few years that were not originally treated as suspicious by police, but in which media allegations of Russian state involvement had been made.

Glushkov had worked for Russian airline Aeroflot and at Berezovksy’s LogoVAZ car company.

Berezovsky was in March 2013 found dead with a scarf tied around his neck in the bathroom of a luxury mansion west of London.

The 67-year-old tycoon had been one of Russia’s most powerful figures in the years after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Berezovsky was known as the “godfather of the Kremlin” before fleeing to London after a row with Putin in 2000, the year the former KGB officer became Russia’s president.

Britain granted Berezovsky political asylum three years later on the grounds that his life would be in danger if he went back home.