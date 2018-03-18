Xi begins limitless second term

AFP, BEIJING

China’s rubber-stamp legislature yesterday unanimously handed Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a second term and elevated his right-hand man to the vice presidency, giving him a strong ally to consolidate power and handle US trade threats.

Xi’s reappointment by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-controlled body was a foregone conclusion, but all eyes had been on whether his former anti-corruption enforcer, Wang Qishan (王岐山), would become his deputy.

The Chinese National People’s Congress has widely expanded Xi’s already considerable authority during its annual session, adding his name to the constitution and lifting the two five-year term limit for the presidency and vice presidency.

Xi received a standing ovation after winning all 2,970 votes for the presidency and Central Military Commission chairman.

In 2013, Xi had received 2,952 votes, with one against and three abstentions, a 99.86 percent share.

Only one delegate voted against Wang’s appointment, with 2,969 in favor.

Xi and Wang shook hands as the legislators heaped on applause.

As part of the package of constitutional amendments, Xi and Wang for the first time took the oath of office by pledging allegiance to the constitution.

Xi put his left hand on a red-covered book containing the charter and raised his right fist to take his vow.

“I pledge loyalty to the constitution of the People’s Republic of China” Xi recited, vowing to “strenuously struggle to build a rich, strong, democratic and civilized” country.

Elevating Wang allows Xi to keep a formidable ally by his side, as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong (毛澤東) cements his authority and sets his sights on a possible life-long tenure — a move that has drawn criticism online.

Wang, 69, in October last year stepped down from the party’s ruling council under informal retirement rules.

However, he has kept a prominent profile, sitting at the same table as the seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee during the public sessions of the congress while receiving fervent applause from the delegates as he voted.

Wang’s appointment shows that “he’s a really important political adviser,” said Kerry Brown, director of the Lau China Institute at King’s College London.

“He’s a very capable politician, so it makes sense he would still be around,” Brown said, adding that “it also shows we’re in an unconventional time in Chinese politics.”

Wang was at the front line of Xi’s anti-corruption crusade, heading the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, which has punished 1.5 million officials in the past five years, from low-level cadres to regional leaders and generals.

He stepped down last year.

Known internationally in his previous role as China’s point man on trade, Wang could help Xi deal with increasingly tense relations with the US amid fears of a looming trade war, analysts have said.

Xi’s real power stems from his title as general secretary of the CCP, but analysts have said Wang could provide extra heft to his presidency, even though the vice president has largely been a ceremonial post in the past.

An “amazing” economist, he could now form a “dream team” with another member of the party leadership, Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Yang (汪洋), to deal with concerns that US President Donald Trump’s policies will trigger a trade war, Brown said.