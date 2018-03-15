Michelin launches Taipei guide, awards recognition

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The French Michelin Co yesterday launched it first restaurant guide for Taipei and awarded 20 local eateries for culinary excellence.

The publication, sponsored by the Tourism Bureau, should help attract food lovers around the world and benefit the tourism industry as a whole, Michelin and government officials said in Taipei.

“With the book’s launch, Taiwan, or in particular, Taipei, can take its rightful place on the playing field among Japan, Italy, France and other nations that are known for their distinct cuisines,” Michelin Guide international director Michael Ellis said.

The French tire maker every year rates more than 2,000 dining establishments in 31 countries. Its anonymous food inspectors visited more than 100 restaurants and food stores in Taipei the past few months before penning the guide book.

Le Palais (頤宮), the Cantonese restaurant of Palais de Chine (君品酒店) near Taipei Railway Station, won the coveted three-star rating, the highest honor given to a little more than 100 restaurants worldwide and merits a special journey, Ellis said.

Chefs Ken Chan (陳偉強) and Matt Chan (陳泰榮), who moved to Taiwan from Macau 20 years ago, have mastered the art of cooking a variety of Chinese cuisine types.

Shoun RyuGin (祥雲龍吟) in Dazhi (大直) and the Guest House (請客樓) of Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店) earned two stars for delivering tasteful Japanese and Chinese dishes skillfully prepared with the best ingredients, the book said.

A two-star recognition suggests excellent cooking worth a detour.

The Michelin Guide carries significant weight for gourmets, diners and tourists as evidenced by throngs of guests who have packed the 36 local eateries that recently made the Bib Gourmand list, Tourism Bureau Chief Secretary Eric Lin (林坤源) said.

The category recognizes restaurants that deliver a high-quality dining experience at reasonable prices, less than NT$1,000 in Taipei.

The Michelin guide awarded one star, which indicates a very good restaurant in its category, to 17 other restaurants, including European contemporary restaurants MUME and Longtail; French contemporary restaurants L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon and La Cocotte by Fabien Verge; Taiwanese cuisine restaurants Golden Formosa (金蓬萊台菜) in Tianmu (天母), Ming Fu (明福台菜) in Zhongshan District (中山) and Raw in Dazhi.

Hotel Landis Taipei’s Tien Hsiang Lo (天香樓), a Chinese restaurant with a focus on Hangzhou cuisine, Ya Ge (雅閣) at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Taipei (台北文華東方酒店) and Three Coins (大三元) also received a one-star rating.

Sushi restaurants Kitcho (吉兆), Sushi Nomura (鮨野村) and Sushi Ryu (鮨隆) also won a star each.

Tairroir (態芮) won a star for being an innovative restaurant.