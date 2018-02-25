US preparing crackdown on seas

Reuters, WASHINGTON

The administration of US President Donald Trump and key Asian allies are preparing to expand interceptions of ships suspected of violating sanctions on North Korea, a plan that could include deploying US Coast Guard forces to stop and search vessels in Asia-Pacific waters, senior US officials said.

Washington has been talking to regional partners, including Japan, South Korea, Australia and Singapore, about coordinating a stepped-up crackdown that would go further than ever before in an attempt to squeeze Pyongyang’s use of seagoing trade to feed its nuclear and missile programs, several officials told Reuters.

While suspect ships have been intercepted before, the emerging strategy would expand the scope of such operations, but stop short of imposing a naval blockade on North Korea.

Pyongyang has warned it would consider a blockade an act of war.

The strategy calls for closer tracking and possible seizure of ships suspected of carrying banned weapons components and other prohibited cargo to or from North Korea, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Depending on the scale of the campaign, the US could consider beefing up the naval and air power of the US Pacific Command, they said.

The US-led initiative shows Washington’s increasing urgency to force North Korea into negotiations over the abandonment of its weapons programs, the officials said.

North Korea might be only a few months away from completing development of a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the US mainland, despite existing international sanctions that, at times, have been sidestepped by smuggling and ship-to-ship transfers at sea of banned goods, officials have said.

“There is no doubt we all have to do more, short of direct military action, to show [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un we mean business,” a senior US administration official said.

The effort could target vessels on the high seas or in the territorial waters of countries that choose to cooperate. However, it was unclear to what extent the campaign might extend beyond Asia.

Washington on Friday slapped sanctions on dozens more entities and vessels linked to North Korean shipping trade and urged the UN to blacklist a list of entities, a move it said was aimed at shutting down North Korea’s illicit maritime smuggling activities to obtain oil and sell coal.

The US Department of the Treasury listed a Taiwanese national, Tsang Yung-yuan (張永源), and two companies he owns or controls among the sanctioned entities.

Tsang reportedly coordinated North Korean coal exports with a Russia-based North Korean broker, and attempted a US$1 million oil deal with a Russian company sanctioned for dealing with the North.

Tighter sanctions plus a more assertive approach at sea could dial up tensions at a time when fragile diplomacy between North and South Korea has gained momentum.

It would also stretch US military resources needed elsewhere, possibly incur massive new costs and fuel misgivings among some nations in the region.

The initiative, which is still being developed, would be fraught with challenges that could risk triggering North Korean retaliation and dividing the international community.

However, Washington is expected to start gradually ratcheting up such operations soon, even if discussions with allies have not been completed, the senior US official said.