Japan to buy at least 20 more F-35A stealth fighters

Reuters, TOKYO

Japan plans to buy at least 20 additional F-35A stealth fighters over the next six years, some or all of which it might purchase directly from Lockheed Martin Corp in the US rather than assemble locally, three sources said.

“In view of budgets and production schedules, a new acquisition of around 25 planes is appropriate,” said one of the sources with knowledge of the plan.

The sources asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

The sources said buying complete aircraft from the US, at about US$100 million each, would save Japan about US$30 million per airframe.

The purchase would add to an earlier order for 42 of the fighters, most of which are being constructed at a “final assembly and check-out” plant in Japan operated by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the nation’s leading defense contractor.

That plant is one of only two such factories outside the US. The other, in Italy, is operated by Leonardo SPA.

As China fields ever more advanced aircraft, including stealth planes, and as North Korea pushes ahead with its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs, adding F-35s would further increase Japan’s reliance on US military technology to give it an edge over potential foes in East Asia.

Japanese military planners are also considering buying F-35Bs, the vertical takeoff and landing version of the aircraft.

Those models can operate from small islands skirting the East China Sea or from ships such as Izumo-class helicopter carriers.

“We have not yet made any plan and we are evaluating what fighter aircraft we need,” Japanese Minister of Defense Itsunori Onodera said at a news briefing on Tuesday when asked whether Japan planned to buy more F-35s.