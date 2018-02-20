Traffic back-ups, accidents hamper travelers

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Several traffic accidents were reported yesterday on the Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1) as northbound Lunar New Year holiday traffic reached a peak, worsening the congestion, with heavy traffic expected to last until midnight, the Freeway Bureau said.

The six-day holiday ends today, and some people who traveled south for the holiday began to head north as early as Sunday, when traffic jams were reported on Freeway No. 1, the Formosa Freeway (Freeway No. 3) and the Chiang Wei-shui Memorial Freeway (Freeway No. 5).

The bureau’s high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) policy — which requires cars to have at least three passengers — was put into effect for northbound cars on Freeways No. 1 and No. 3 between 9am and 2pm on Sunday as well as yesterday.

On Freeway No. 5, the HOV policy for northbound cars was implemented on Sunday and yesterday between 3pm and 8pm.

It would remain in effect today, but the bureau said adjustments to the hours could be made depending on the flow of traffic.

At 3:30pm yesterday, the most congested routes on Freeways No. 1 and No. 3 were along sections near New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District (中和), Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭), Taichung and Kaohsiung, as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli and Yunlin counties, the bureau said.

Several sections along Freeway No. 5 were also packed, with the backlog of vehicles headed toward the northbound entrance of the Hsuehshan Tunnel extending 6.5km, the bureau’s data showed.

At 10:02am, five vehicles collided in the southbound lane of Freeway No. 1 near the 90.7km mark, causing traffic to back up for 6.5km.

At 10:49am, two vehicles were involved in a collision in a northbound lane near the 240.8km mark, triggering a 4km-long back-up, the bureau said.

The bureau urged people to seek alternative routes to avoid traffic jams.

It also advised motorists to check traffic updates on its Web site at 1968.freeway.gov.tw before beginning their journey.