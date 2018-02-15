Zuma says ANC order to quit is unfair, unjustified

AFP and AP, JOHANNESBURG

South African President Jacob Zuma yesterday fought back against an order from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party to immediately resign, saying he had been unfairly treated and was given no reason why he should quit.

“It was very unfair to me that this issue is raised,” he said in an unannounced TV interview. “Nobody has ever provided the reasons. Nobody is saying what I have done.”

In a rambling 45-minute interview, Zuma did not directly refuse to resign, but said that he disagreed with “the manner in which the decision is being implemented.”

He repeatedly said he was not defying the ANC leadership, but added: “I don’t agree, as there is no evidence of if I have done anything wrong.”

He said he would make a further statement later yesterday.

Zuma, whose reputation has been stained by years-long allegations of graft, has been told by the ANC to step down.

The South African parliament today plans to hold a vote of no-confidence in Zuma if he refuses to go, the party said earlier, signaling its determination to eject him from office after days of stalemate.

The struggle has put Zuma at loggerheads with South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, his likely successor, who is the new head of the ANC.

Earlier yesterday, South African police raided the home of a business family linked to Zuma.

Agents from the Hawks, an elite police investigative unit, entered the compound of the Gupta family in an affluent Johannesburg neighborhood.

Three people were arrested in operations at various addresses, the South African Broadcasting Corp reported.

The family is suspected of using its connections to Zuma to influence Cabinet appointments and win state contracts, and has been a flashpoint for national anger over corruption in state enterprises during Zuma’s tenure.

The Guptas and Zuma say they have done nothing wrong.

A judicial commission is preparing to investigate the alleged graft associated with the India-born Gupta brothers, who moved to South Africa around the time of the transition from white minority rule to democracy in the 1990s.

One of Zuma’s sons, Duduzane, had a business relationship with the Guptas.