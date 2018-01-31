Retired cardinal tells of Vatican-China overture

AP, VATICAN CITY

The retired cardinal of Hong Kong has revealed the behind-the-scenes drama of the Vatican’s efforts to improve relations with China, including its request for a legitimate bishop to retire in favor of an excommunicated one who is recognized by Beijing.

Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君), the most vocal opponent of Pope Francis’ opening to China, bitterly criticized the proposed changing of the guard in Shantou Diocese and on Monday revealed in a Facebook post that he had traveled to the Vatican this month to personally raise it with the pope.

Zen confirmed reports by the AsiaNews missionary news agency that the Vatican had asked Shantou Bishop Peter Zhuang Jianjian (莊建堅), 88, to step down in favor of Bishop Joseph Huang Bingzhang (黃炳章). Huang was excommunicated by the Vatican in 2011 after he was consecrated without papal approval.

Zen said that he was exposing the “confidential” information — including the contents of his Jan. 14 audience with Francis — so that the Chinese faithful “may know the truth to which they are entitled.”

“My conscience tells me that in this case, the right to truth should override any such duty of confidentiality,” he wrote.

The issue of bishop nominations is the key stumbling block in Vatican-Chinese relations that were officially severed when Beijing ordered Chinese Catholics to cut ties with the Holy See soon after the foundation of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

The Vatican insists only the pope can nominate successors to Christ’s apostles. China views the Vatican’s insistence as interference in its sovereignty.

Popes from John Paul II onward have expressed a wish to restore diplomatic ties, with Pope Benedict XVI taking the boldest step in 2007 by urging the millions of Chinese Catholics worshipping in both the state-controlled aboveground as well as the oft-persecuted underground churches to unite under his jurisdiction.

Francis is taking that overture further to try to reach a deal with the state-backed Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association.

“Do I think that the Vatican is selling out the Catholic Church in China?” Zen asked in his post. “Yes, definitely, if they go in the direction which is obvious from all what they are doing in recent years and months.”

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke declined to comment, or to confirm or deny the AsiaNews report.

The news agency, which follows the Catholic Church closely in China, reported earlier this month that a Vatican delegation was in Beijing last month to negotiate Zhuang’s retirement and Huang’s nomination in Shantou.

In addition, the Vatican asked the bishop of Mindong, Monsignor Joseph Guo Xijin (郭希錦), to accept a demotion to become an auxiliary bishop to Bishop Vincent Zhan Silu (詹思祿), who is not recognized by the Vatican, the agency said.

However, Zen wrote that when he raised the cases with Francis during their private audience, the pope said he had told his aides “not to create another Mindszenty case” with regards to the Chinese bishops.

The reference was to the Hungarian Cardinal Josef Mindszenty, who was imprisoned by Hungary’s communist rulers and, during a brief spell of freedom during the revolution of 1956, took refuge in the US embassy in Budapest. Pope Paul VI eventually stripped him of his titles under pressure from the Hungarian government.

Zen said he felt encouraged by Francis’ refusal to allow a similar fate to befall China’s underground churchmen.