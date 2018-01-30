Popular fitness app highlights secret base locations

Staff writer, with The Guardian, CNA and AFP

Sensitive information about the location and staffing of military bases and spy outposts around the world has been revealed by a fitness tracking company.

The details were released by Strava Labs in a data visualization map that shows all the activity tracked by users of its app, which allows people to record their exercise and share it with others.

The map, released in November last year, shows every single activity ever uploaded to Strava — more than 3 trillion individual GPS data points, the firm said.

The app can be used on various devices, including smartphones and fitness trackers such as Fitbit, to see popular running routes in major cities, or spot individuals in more remote areas who have unusual exercise patterns.

However, over the weekend military analysts noticed that the map is also detailed enough that it potentially gives away extremely sensitive information about a subset of Strava users: military personnel on active service.

Nathan Ruser, an analyst with the Institute for United Conflict Analysts, first noted the lapse.

The heatmap “looks very pretty,” he wrote, but is “not amazing for Op-Sec” — short for operational security. “US Bases are clearly identifiable and mappable.”

“If soldiers use the app like normal people do, by turning it on tracking when they go to do exercise, it could be especially dangerous,” Ruser added, highlighting one particular track that “looks like it logs a regular jogging route.”

“In Syria, known coalition [ie US] bases light up the night,” analyst Tobias Schneider wrote. “Some light markers over known Russian positions, no notable coloring for Iranian bases.”

“A lot of people are going to have to sit thru lectures come Monday morning,” Schneider wrote, referring to soldiers likely to be taken to task for inadvertently revealing sensitive information while trying to keep in shape.

Strava yesterday responded to claims that it accidentally revealed sensitive military positions by arguing that the information was already made public by the users who uploaded it.

“We take the safety of our community seriously and are committed to working with military and government officials to address sensitive areas that might appear,” it added.

However, militaries around the world said they are contemplating banning fitness trackers to prevent future breaches.

In Taipei, Ministry of National Defense spokesman Major General Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉) dismissed concerns that the app could potentially expose the location of the nation’s missile command center, but promised to improve personnel security.

A report in The Daily Beast over the weekend said that “it seems, for example, that there are some very avid users of this application in Taiwan,” adding that “a number of avid Strava users who work there, casually jog right by the parking lot where the missile launchers are kept.”

“In such instances, no sensitive information can be leaked,” Chen told a news conference when asked about the report.

Asked whether the app could reveal the missile command center, Chen said that many of the individuals identified are not in the military and therefore not party to any information leak.

All military personnel serving on bases in Taiwan are required to download a program that locks out cameras, hotspot sharing, GPS and Bluetooth functions on their devices, he said.