Turkey launches attack on Kurdish enclave in Syria

AP, HASSA, Turkey

Turkish troops and Syrian opposition forces yesterday attacked a Kurdish enclave in northern Syria in their bid to drive a US-allied Kurdish militia from the region.

Turkish officials said the troops entered the enclave of Afrin a day after dozens of Turkish jets and artillery units at the border pounded Syrian Kurdish targets as part of an offensive codenamed Olive Branch, which came on the heels of sharp threats from Turkey’s leaders.

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish militia, known as the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a terror organization and a security threat because of its affiliation to Kurdish rebels fighting for autonomy in Turkey’s southeast.

The YPG controls Afrin, in Syria’s northwestern corner, as well as a swath of territory along Turkey’s border. It also forms the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the main US ally against the Islamic State group in Syria.

SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali denied that Turkish troops had entered Afrin, saying that Kurdish forces had been repelling attacks since Saturday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the Kurdish militia and Turkish forces have clashed on the northern and western edges of Afrin, but Turkish troops have failed to advance.

“Seven civilians were killed, including a child, as well as two female fighters and one male fighter,” YPG spokesman Birusk Hasakeh said, adding that the child was an eight-year-old boy.

French Minister of Defense Florence Parly yesterday pressed Turkey to stop its offensive, saying the militants were a key ally against terrorism in war-torn Syria.

“This fighting ... must stop,” Parly told France 3 television, adding that the Turkish offensive could “deter Kurdish forces who are at the side” of the international coalition battling extremists in Syria.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad yesterday condemned the offensive, saying it was part of Ankara’s support for extremist groups.

“The brutal Turkish aggression on the Syrian town of Afrin cannot be separated from the Turkish regime’s policy from the first day of Syria’s crisis, which was essentially built on supporting terrorism and terrorist organizations,” al-Assad said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to expand the operation to other Kurdish regions.

Erdogan yesterday warned of a “heavy price” for protests against the operation, after the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party called on people to take to the streets.

“Do not even think about it. There will be a heavy price to pay by those who respond to this call,” Erdogan said.

Turkish media reports have quoted Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as telling a group of journalists yesterday that the military aims to create a 30km deep “secure zone” in Afrin.

Earlier yesterday, four rockets fired from Syria hit the Turkish border town of Kilis, prompting Turkish artillery to return fire, Kilis Governor Mehmet Tekinarslan said.

The rockets hit two offices and an office building, and slightly wounded one person.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the Turkish-backed fighters had penetrated 5km into Afrin.

Associated Press journalists on the border saw a convoy of trucks, believed to belong to Syrian opposition fighters, carrying pick-up trucks mounted with arms.

Artillery shelling could be heard in the distance.

Turkey has prepared about 10,000 Syrian fighters to storm Afrin, observatory director Rami Abdurrahman said.