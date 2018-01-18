Taipei rocked by quake; volcanic activity ruled out

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake was detected yesterday in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投), the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that the cause of the earthquake has nothing to do with volcanic activity in the Datun Volcanic Group (大屯火山群) in Yangmingshan National Park.

Central Weather Bureau data showed that the earthquake happened at 1:59pm, with the epicenter 12.3km northwest of Taipei and 140km deep.

The highest intensity that the earthquake generated was level 3, which was recorded in New Taipei City, Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) and Yilan.

The earthquake’s intensity in Taipei, New Taipei City’s Shihmen District (石門), Taoyuan and Hsinchu reached level 2, bureau data showed.

The earthquake was felt for about 1.98 seconds, the bureau said.

There have been reports of a large amount of white gas emitting from the south side of Taipei’s Qixing Mountain (七星山), which contains active volcanoes and is part of the Datun Volcanic Group.

As the epicenter was near the Datun volcanic group, some people suspected that the earthquake might have been caused by volcanic activity.

“The earthquake happened because the Philippine Sea Plate moved under the Eurasian Plate. It had nothing to do with activity at the Datun Volcanic Group,” Seismology Center Acting Director Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) said.

It was the largest earthquake recorded near Taipei since 1977, center specialist Hsiao Nai-chi (蕭乃祺) said.

Former bureau director-general and seismologist Shin Tzay-chyn (辛在勤) said that people should not associate the earthquake with the volcanic activity.

“The epicenter was 140km deep in a subduction zone between the Philippine Sea Plate and Eurasian Plate. The earthquake occurred because the former subducts into the latter and was not caused by volcanic activity,” Shin said.

“When the bureau said that the epicenter was in Beitou District, it just meant that it was the projected location of the earthquake on the Earth’s surface. The epicenter is 140km underground, which is about the distance between Taipei and Hualien. How could the Datun Volcanic Group have anything to do with the earthquake?” Shin said.

As the magnitude of the quake exceeded level 5 and generated an intensity of level 3, the disaster alert mobile broadcasting system was activated and most smartphone users received alerts.

Coincidentally, telecoms were scheduled to conduct a nationwide test of the broadcasting system at 4pm.

Meanwhile, the nation’s two nuclear power plants in the north functioned as usual, despite the quake, Taiwan Power Co (台電) said yesterday.

No damage was reported to railway systems, the Taiwan Railways Administration and Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp said.