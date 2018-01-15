New protests as Tunisia marks uprising anniversary

Tunisians yesterday marked seven years since the uprising that launched the Arab Spring, with more protests after days of unrest over persisting poverty and unemployment.

The North African country is seen as having had a relatively smooth democratic transition since the Jan. 14, 2011, toppling of former Tunisian president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali after 23 years in power.

However, seven years later, anger has risen over new austerity measures after a year of steadily increasing prices, with protests again chanting the 2011 slogans of “work, freedom, dignity.”

Yesterday, hundreds gathered in the capital, Tunis, responding to calls to protest from a powerful labor union and several political parties.

Security was tight as protesters poured through checkpoints into the capital’s Habib Bourguiba Avenue, which was the epicenter of the 2011 protests.

Demonstrators chanted against “poverty and hunger” as they marched up the avenue, accusing “thieves” of having stolen the country.

A wave of peaceful protests and nighttime unrest hit cities and towns across the country this past week, after hikes in value-added tax and social security contributions introduced in early this month.

The Tunisian Ministry of the Interior has said that it has arrested more than 800 people suspected of taking part in violence, theft and looting since the start of the unrest.

Protester demands have included a review of this year’s austerity budget and more efficient measures to fight enduring corruption.

Yesterday, more than 1,000 people gathered outside the offices of the UGTT union.

“The people want the fall of the 2018 budget,” some chanted, echoing 2011 calls for the fall of the regime.

“Shame. Prices have risen too much,” a demonstrator said.

Hundreds more gathered after Ennahdha, a Muslim party that is part of the ruling coalition, and Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed’s Popular Front party also called for demonstrations.

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi was to mark the anniversary by attending the opening of a youth center in the working-class Tunis suburb of Ettadhamen, which saw night-time clashes between young protesters and police last week.

Tunisia’s 2011 revolt was sparked by the self-immolation of a fruit seller in desperation at police harassment and unemployment.