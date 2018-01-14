The Olympic flame arrives in Seoul for a four-day parade

AFP, SEOUL

Cheering crowds yesterday welcomed the Olympic flame to a freezing Seoul, where the torch is to be paraded for four days before making its way to Pyeongchang for the start of this year’s Winter Games.

The outlook for next month’s sporting extravaganza has brightened since North Korea confirmed its participation, lifting security concerns over the South’s nuclear-armed neighbor.

The North has agreed to send an unknown number of athletes to the Games, expected to be accompanied by a high-level delegation, supporters, observers and an art troupe.

South Korean freestyle figure skater Park Hee-jin raised the flame high before a crowd of hundreds who were gathered in the capital’s Sangam District in a ceremony held just weeks before the event on Feb. 9 to Feb. 25.

Fans unfurled banners wishing the Olympics success accompanied by the rousing sound of traditional Korean drummers, while others took photographs with their mobile phones.

“I am happy to become the first torchbearer in Seoul,” Park said.

The skater, who took part in the Sochi Winter Olympics’ qualifying rounds, then passed the flame to the next of more than 600 torchbearers who are to lead it on a 103km journey around the capital until Tuesday.

It arrived late last night at the main entrance to Gyeongbokgung Palace, the grandest of Seoul’s historic sites, and was carried by a person in a sedan chair as hundreds of participants in traditional court costumes re-enact a royal outing.

The torch was relayed by 16 runners to Korean soccer star Cha Bum-kun near the Sangam World Cup Stadium, a venue for the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

“Go Pyeongchang, Go Korea football,” former Bundesliga player Cha said as he set off, with fans chanting his name.

The flame arrived in South Korea on Nov. 1, 100 days ahead of the opening ceremony for the Games.

It has traveled throughout the country, relayed by a who is who of Korean sports and entertainment stars including Kim Yuna, who won the ladies singles figure skating at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics in Canada, and the silver in the same discipline at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in Russia.

Speed skater Lee Sang-hwa, who is aiming for a record-equaling third Olympic gold in the women’s 500m in Pyeongchang, former US major league baseball pitcher Park Chan-ho and Choo Shin-soo also held the torch.

Overall, about 7,500 torchbearers are to have taken part in the relay, covering more than 2,000km.