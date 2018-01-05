Computer chip flaw sparks concern as firms downplay risk

AFP, WASHINGTON

A newly discovered vulnerability in computer chips on Wednesday raised concerns that hackers could access sensitive data on most modern systems, as technology firms sought to play down the security risks.

Chip giant Intel Corp issued a statement responding to a flurry of warnings surfacing after researchers discovered the security hole which could allow privately stored data in computers and networks to be leaked.

Intel labeled as incorrect reports describing a “bug” or “flaw” unique to its products.

Intel chief executive Brian Krzanich told CNBC that “basically all modern processors across all applications” use this process known as “access memory,” which was discovered by researchers at Google and kept confidential as companies work on remedies.

Meanwhile, Google released findings from its security researchers who sparked the concerns, saying it made the results public days ahead of schedule because much of the information had been in the media.

The team found “serious security flaws” in devices powered by Intel, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and ARM Holdings Ltd chips and the operating systems running them, and noted that, if exploited, “an unauthorized party may read sensitive information in the system’s memory such as passwords, encryption keys, or sensitive information open in applications.”

“As soon as we learned of this new class of attack, our security and product development teams mobilized to defend Google’s systems and our users’ data,” Google said. “We have updated our systems and affected products to protect against this new type of attack. We also collaborated with hardware and software manufacturers across the industry to help protect their users and the broader Web.”

Microsoft said it had no information suggesting any compromised data, but was “releasing security updates today to protect Windows customers against vulnerabilities.”