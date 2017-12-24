US okays lethal arms sales to Ukraine

AP, WASHINGTON

The administration of US President Donald Trump has approved a plan to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, US officials said on Friday, in a long-awaited move that deepens the US’ involvement in the military conflict and might further strain relations with Russia.

The new arms include US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles that Ukraine has long sought to boost its defenses against Russian-backed separatists armed with tanks that have rolled through eastern Ukraine during violence that has killed more than 10,000 since 2014.

Previously, the US has provided Ukraine with support equipment and training, and has let private companies sell some small arms such as rifles.

The officials describing the plan were not authorized to discuss it publicly and demanded anonymity.

The move is likely to become another sore point between Washington and Moscow, as Trump contends with ongoing questions about whether he is too hesitant to confront the Kremlin.

Ukraine has accused Russia of sending the tanks, and the US has said Moscow is arming, training and fighting alongside the separatists.

Trump had been considering the plan for some time after the US Department of State and the Pentagon signed off earlier this year.

The department, responsible for overseeing foreign military sales, would not confirm that anti-tank missiles or other lethal weapons would be sent.

However, in a statement late Friday, department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the US had decided to provide “enhanced defensive capabilities” to help Ukraine build its military long term, defend its sovereignty and “deter further aggression.”