China marks 80th anniversary of Nanjing Massacre

AFP, NANJING, China

Sirens blared and thousands of doves were released as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) presided over a somber ceremony in Nanjing marking 80 years since the wartime massacre in the city by Japanese troops.

Several thousand black-clad soldiers, civil servants and students with white flowers pinned to their jackets braved chilly temperatures at a monument to a dark World War II chapter that still divides the two nations.

However, while vowing never to forget the “great catastrophe” wrought by “Japanese militarism” in a speech to the mourners, Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Yu Zhengsheng (俞正聲) also stressed the need for the two rivals to move forward.

“China and Japan are close neighbors, neighbors who cannot move away,” Yu said, adding that China and Japan should build on their “long, rich history” of links to deepen “friendship,” while avoiding reference to bitter disputes over the massacre.

According to China, 300,000 civilians and soldiers were killed in a frenzy of murder, torture, rape, arson and looting in the six weeks after invading Japanese troops seized Nanjing, then the capital city, on Dec. 13, 1937.

It remains a source of bad blood due to disagreement over the extent of the slaughter and periodic denials by Japanese conservatives that it even took place.

Officially, Japan says that “the killing of a large number of noncombatants, looting and other acts occurred,” but says it is “difficult” to determine precise figures.

China in 2014 formally made the anniversary a National Day of Remembrance, effectively raising its profile. In an anniversary speech that year in Nanjing, Xi said the slaughter of 300,000 victims could not be denied.

However, Xi did not speak yesterday or lay any wreaths in the nationally televised ceremony that saw much of the city shut down by security measures.

Peking University international relations expert Liang Yunxiang (梁雲祥) said Beijing has kept wartime memories alive as leverage against Japan in modern-day disputes such as maritime territorial squabbles.

“There are current conflicts between the two countries, so historical issues are re-emerging. All history is contemporary,” he said.

However, fewer than 100 people designated as massacre “survivors” remain alive and both sides have repeatedly expressed the desire to look ahead and avoid rocking their huge trade relationship.

“Xi cannot avoid anti-Japanese movements, as nationalism is a source of his political power, but deep down he must be hoping to improve ties with Japan,” Aichi University professor of China studies Mitsuyuki Kagami said.