Stabbing case revives stalking legislation drive

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

The Taipei District Court yesterday afternoon approved a detention request for a Shih Hsin University student surnamed Chen (陳), who has been accused of the attempted murder of a female student.

Chen on Monday allegedly stabbed the woman, surnamed Shih (石), with a concealed knife after she rejected his advances, police said.

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office filed a detention request for Chen, citing the possibility that he might attempt to flee.

The Taipei District Court approved the pretrial detention based on witness accounts that said Chen had for the past three months stalked Shih and violated her freedom of movement.

The nature of the attack indicated that it was premediated, as Chen had pinned Shih down and stabbed her once in the shoulder and twice in the neck, the court said.

The family had long been aware of Chen’s unwanted advances, Shih’s mother said, adding that Shih had on Nov. 8 logged a report at the New Taipei City Banciao District (板橋) Police Precinct, saying that Chen had been stalking her for an extended period of time.

Chen, who had accompanied her to the station, covered Shih’s mouth, saying: “I did not do it on purpose,” police said.

Shih in the statement said that Chen started stalking her after they met on the Taipei MRT during her first year of high school.

However, Shih did not file any charges and only requested assistance in stopping Chen, the precinct said, adding that police then called Chen’s parents to request they take him home.

“We did not wish press charges against Chen, because he was still a student and we did not want him to have a police record,” Shih’s mother said.

“It is good that he missed her carotid artery by centimeters — otherwise, who could bring my daughter back?” she added.

Chen has been accused of pre-meditated attempted murder and multiple counts of intentional injury, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators John Wu (吳志揚) and Alicia Wang (王育敏) called on the Ministry of the Interior to expedite the creation of a draft act on stalking and harassment prevention.

Deputy Minister of the Interior Hua Ching-chun (花敬群) said that the National Police Agency, the Ministry of Justice and the ministry’s Legal Regulations Committee are working on a draft, which is to be finalized within two months.

Harassment and stalking are the prelude to criminal behavior, Wu said, adding that the draft act should be expedited through the Legislative Yuan.

The ministry has promised to deliver a draft and has failed to do so for nearly two years, Wu said, adding that if the ministry could not provide a draft soon, the KMT would call upon the legislature’s Internal Administration Committee to vote on the KMT’s version.

Wang said that a law is needed to address harassment and stalking, as such behavior is not included in the Domestic Violence Prevention Act (家庭暴力防治法) or the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act (性騷擾防治法).