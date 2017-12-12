NY police detain one after blast hits Port Authority

Agencies, NEW YORK

An explosion rocked New York City’s Port Authority, one of the city’s busiest commuter hubs in midtown Manhattan, during yesterday morning’s rush hour.

A law enforcement official said that a man had an explosive device strapped on when it exploded in the subway.

The suspect has non-life-threatening injuries, an official said on condition of anonymity.

A “low, muffled sound” was heard in the station when the bomb detonated, according to the New York Times.

“There was an explosion under Port Authority somewhere in the subway. That’s all we’ve got for now,” a police officer said.

Sirens echoed through the city as police cruisers and ambulances sped through the streets, and a traffic jam swiftly developed in front of the bus station.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and US President Donald Trump had been briefed on the incident, according to local media and the White House.

“There was a stampede up the stairs to get out,” said Diego Fernandez, one of the commuters at Port Authority. “Everybody was scared and running and shouting.”