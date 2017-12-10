North Korea blames US for tensions in rare talk with UN

AFP, SEOUL

North Korea blamed US “nuclear blackmail” for soaring tensions over its weapons program following rare meetings with a senior UN official, but agreed to regular communication with the organization, state media said yesterday.

UN Undersecretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman yesterday arrived in Beijing after wrapping up a five-day visit to Pyongyang aimed at defusing the crisis, more than a week after North Korea said it test-fired a new ballistic missile capable of reaching the US.

His trip — the first by a UN diplomat of his rank since 2010 — saw him meet North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong-ho and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Pak Myong-kuk as well as medical facilities supported by the UN, the Korean Central News Agency said.

“At these meetings, our side said the US policy of hostility toward the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] and its nuclear blackmail are to blame for the current tense situation on the Korean Peninsula,” the report said.

The North had agreed with the UN “to regularize communications through visits at various levels,” it added.

The report did not mention any meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who has ramped up his impoverished nation’s missile and nuclear program in recent years to achieve Pyongyang’s stated goal of developing a nuclear warhead capable of hitting the US mainland.

Feltman visited the country just after the US and South Korea launched their biggest-ever joint air exercise.

Pyongyang yesterday reiterated its view that these maneuvers were a provocation, accusing the drills of “revealing its [the US’] intention to mount a surprise nuclear pre-emptive strike against the DPRK.”

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday published a speech from four days earlier by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅),in which he said that the Korean Peninsula “remains deeply entrenched in a vicious cycle of demonstrations of strength and confrontation.”

“The outlook is not optimistic,” Wang added.