Australian same-sex marriage bill given green light

AFP, SYDNEY

Same-sex couples will be able to legally marry in Australia after a same-sex marriage bill sailed through parliament yesterday, ending decades of political wrangling.

There were loud cheers, hugs and sustained clapping in the 150-seat House of Representatives when all but four lawmakers voted in support of marriage equality, after the Australian Senate passed the bill 43-12 last week.

“What a day for love, for equality, for respect. Australia has done it,” Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told the House. “Every Australian had their say and they said it is fair, get on with it.”

The historic reforms commence tomorrow when same-sex couples can a lodge a notice to marry. They will then have to wait a month before tying the knot.

Labor Party leader Bill Shorten hailed the passing of the bill as a uniting moment for Australia.

“Now is the time for healing,” Shorten said. “A time to build, a time to love, and is now at last a time for marriage equality.”

Same-sex marriage campaigners converged outside parliament in Canberra to celebrate the historic occasion, which sees Australia join more than 20 other nations in recognizing such unions.

“We came, we saw and love finally conquered,” Equality Campaign cochair Alex Greenwich told reporters.

“We thank all Australians for their support for saying yes, we thank all those who have campaigned for many years, for over 10 years, for fairness and equality,” Greenwich said.

The bill was introduced in parliament by the government after Australians last month endorsed the reforms in a controversial voluntary postal vote.

Nearly 80 percent of eligible voters took part in the poll and almost 62 percent of the 12.7 million people who participated chose “yes” on their ballots.

The vote had been called by Turnbull in the face of opposition from hardliners, who refused to back a national plebiscite on the issue.

It was opposed by proponents of same-sex marriage, who wanted direct legislative action and argued a poll would expose homosexuals and their families to hate speech.

Just under 5 million people voted “no,” with conservative politicians using their rejection as a catalyst to push for religious exemptions to be included in the bill, but after lengthy debate, both houses of parliament knocked back any religious freedom amendments.

Leading “no” campaigner Lyle Shelton said it was “deeply disappointing” day.

“The Australian people were promised that their freedom of speech, freedom of religion and parental rights would be protected in any same-sex marriage legislation, and this has not happened,” he said.