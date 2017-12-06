National Policy Foundation building sealed off over compensation dispute

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday confirmed that its National Policy Foundation think tank was sealed up more than two months ago as part of the government’s effort to recover NT$864.88 million (US$28.44 million) in compensation for the party selling properties appropriated from the Japanese colonial government.

“It is true that our think tank was sealed up by the Administrative Enforcement Agency [AEA] in late September, but legally speaking, such an action does not affect its normal operation,” KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director-general Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) said.

A report in the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper) on Monday cited an anonymous source as saying that the foundation’s headquarters — located on a plot of government-owned land on Hangzhou S Road in Taipei — was seized last month after the agency combed through the KMT’s properties and that the next move could be to nationalize it.

The think tank primarily conducts surveys on government policies, although it occasionally acts as an advocate for the KMT.

The latest example of its promotional role was a news conference it held on Monday, with foreign media invited, to condemn the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) bill aimed at promoting transitional justice.

The seizure of the building is part of a series of actions by the AEA since September as it seeks to determine which KMT assets can be used to cover the compensation the KMT was ordered to pay by the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee on June 15.

The compensation is meant to make up for the state’s loss of 458 properties owned by the Japanese colonial government that were illegally acquired by the KMT in the aftermath of World War II and the Martial Law era.

The AEA has sealed up 16 KMT properties, including a party chapter in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山) and several staff dormitory units in the city, Hung said.

“The party has filed an administrative lawsuit and sought other legal actions to protect its rights,” Hung said.

The KMT had done nothing illegal in acquiring the assets and its dealings could withstand scrutiny, he said, adding that it is clear that the asset committee is not seeking justice, but cooking up charges.

He urged the AEA to handle the matter justly instead becoming the DPP’s “thug.”

Assets committee spokeswoman Shih Chin-fang (施錦芳) said the foundation’s building was seized on Oct. 24 after the AEA issued a letter on Oct. 20 to Taipei officials.