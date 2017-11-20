Hun Sen dares the US to cut off all Cambodian aid

Reuters, PHNOM PENH

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen yesterday challenged the US to cut all aid after it announced it was ending funding for a general election next year in response to the dissolution of the main opposition party, media reported.

Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for more than three decades, has taken a strident anti-American line in an increasingly tense run-up to next year’s election that has included a crackdown on critics, rights groups and independent media.

The US on Friday announced it was ending funding for the election, and promised more “concrete steps,” after the Cambodian Supreme Court dissolved the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) on the grounds it was plotting to seize power.

The party denied the accusation.

The pro-government Fresh News Web site reported that Hun Sen said in a speech to garment workers that he welcomed the US aid cut and urged it to cut it all.

“Samdech Techo Hun Sen confirmed that cutting US aid won’t kill the government but will only kill a group of people who serve American policies,” Fresh News reported, using Hun Sen’s official title.

It did not identify the people suspected of serving US policies, but added: “Hun Sen ... welcomes and encourages the U.S. to cut all aid.”

The US embassy in Phnom Penh, which in April announced a US$1.8 million grant to assist local elections this year and next year’s general election, did not respond to a request for comment.

The US Department of State said on its Web site that US assistance to Cambodia for programs in health, education, governance, economic growth and clearing unexploded ordnance was worth more than US$77.6 million in 2014.

However, Chinese support for big-ticket projects has allowed Hun Sen to brush off Western criticism of his crackdown on dissent.

Mu Sochua, a senior CNRP member who moved abroad shortly before the party was banned, said Hun Sen was jeopardizing foreign investment.

“Foreign investors serious about investing in Cambodia won’t be coming and are, or will be, looking at an exit if they can’t compete with China’s monopoly in Cambodia because Hun Sen needs to pay back favors to China,” she said.