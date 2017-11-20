ZANU-PF ousts Mugabe as leader

AP, HARARE

Clinging to his now virtually powerless post, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was fired as head of the ruling ZANU-PF party to cheers yesterday, and was set to discuss his expected exit with the army commander who put the world’s oldest head of state under house arrest days ago.

A day after huge crowds rallied peacefully in the capital, Harare, for the 93-year-old Mugabe to go, members of the ZANU-PF’s Central Committee stood, cheered and sang as Mugabe was recalled, while meeting chair Obert Mpofu referred to him as “outgoing president.”

The meeting also replaced Mugabe with the vice president whose firing nearly two weeks ago led the military to step in, and recalled “forever” the unpopular first lady, Grace Mugabe, as head of the women’s league, party member Chris Mutsvangwa said.

Party spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo added that “Grace is on the list of people to be expelled from the party.”

Former Zimbabwean vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to lead a new government after his formal election as ruling party leader next month.

Impeaching the president is the next step when parliament resumes tomorrow and lawmakers would “definitely” put the process in motion, the main opposition’s parliamentary chief whip told The Associated Press.

Innocent Gonese with the MDC-T party said it had been in discussions with the ZANU-PF to act jointly.

“If Mugabe is not gone by Tuesday, then as sure as the sun rises from the east, impeachment process will kick in,” Gonese said.

ZANU-PF has given Robert Mugabe until noon today to step down as president or face impeachment, Zimbabwean Minister of Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation Patrick Chinamasa told a televised news conference after a special party meeting.

Robert Mugabe’s talks with army commander General Constantino Chiwenga are the second round of negotiations on an exit.

Zimbabwean officials have not revealed details of the talks, but the military appears to favor a voluntary resignation by Robert Mugabe to maintain a veneer of legality in the political transition.

Mugabe, in turn, could be using whatever leverage he has left to try to preserve his legacy or protect himself and his family from possible prosecution.

Additional reporting by Reuters