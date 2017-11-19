Al-Hariri in Paris, to return Wednesday

AFP, PARIS

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri yesterday arrived in France from Saudi Arabia, where his shock resignation announcement two weeks ago sparked accusations that he was being held there against his will.

Al-Hariri is in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, who is attempting to help broker a solution to a political crisis that has raised fears over Lebanon’s democracy.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said he had spoken by telephone to al-Hariri, who said he would be back in Lebanon on Wednesday for Independence Day celebrations.

Macron greeted al-Hariri warmly as he arrived for talks at the Elysee Palace hours after flying in from Riyadh with his wife.

Al-Hariri, who along with Saudi officials has repeatedly denied that he was being held under de facto house arrest in Riyadh, hammered home the message just before his departure.

“To say that I am held up in Saudi Arabia and not allowed to leave the country is a lie,” he said on Twitter.

A source close to al-Hariri said he had held an “excellent, fruitful and constructive” meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman before he left.

In another development, Riyadh yesterday recalled its ambassador to Berlin in protest at comments by German Minister for Foreign Affairs Sigmar Gabriel which were interpreted as a suggestion that al-Hariri acted under Saudi orders.

Without mentioning Saudi Arabia directly, Gabriel had on Thursday said that he shared concerns about the threat of instability and bloodshed in Lebanon and warned against “adventurism.”

“Lebanon has earned the right to decide on its fate by itself and not become a pinball of Syria or Saudi Arabia or other national interests,” he had said earlier in the week.

Ahead of al-Hariri’s departure, Aoun — an ally of Hezbollah — welcomed the trip to Paris, expressing hope that it was the “start of a solution.”

“If Mr Hariri speaks from France, I would consider that he speaks freely, but his resignation must be presented in Lebanon and he will have to remain there until the formation of the new government,” Aoun said.