Australians back same-sex marriage in postal survey

AFP, SYDNEY

Celebrations yesterday swept across Australia as voters emphatically endorsed same-sex marriage after more than a decade of divisive debate and political leaders immediately began moves to enshrine the historic shift in law by Christmas.

Marriage-equality supporters took to parks and squares across the vast nation, hugging, dancing and singing under clouds of glitter when the results of the two-month postal survey were announced.

Revelers wrapped in rainbow colors swarmed the entertainment districts of Sydney, Melbourne and other cities, closing streets as the party continued late into the evening.

“This means everything, this means everything,” shouted one partygoer named Chris at a huge rally in Sydney, fighting back tears and hugging his partner, Victor.

“It has been fantastic. I have been with my partner for 35 years and he was so joyed up that he burst into tears,” another reveler, Gerry Boller, said.

Nearly 62 percent of the 12.7 million people who participated voted “yes” to the question: “Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?”

Just 38.4 percent voted “no,” according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, which carried out the survey.

Irish-born Qantas Airlines chief Alan Joyce, who is openly gay and campaigned strongly for the “yes” campaign, also fought back tears as he spoke of his delight.

“I was so proud of Ireland in May 2015 when they became the first nation in the world to vote for marriage equality ... but today I am even more proud of Australia, the country of my selection,” he said.

Nearly 80 percent of eligible voters took part in the poll, with the “yes” vote winning a majority in all of Australia’s states and territories.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who backed the “yes” camp, hailed the result of the non-binding vote and vowed to pass a bill legalizing marriage equality “before Christmas.”

Australians “voted yes for fairness, yes for commitment, yes for love,” Turnbull said, adding that he has already been invited to “stacks” of gay weddings when the law takes hold.

“Now it is up to us, here in the Parliament of Australia ... to get on with the job the Australian people have tasked us to do and get this done, this year, before Christmas,” he said.