Australian top diplomat to act as PM amid crisis

Reuters, SYDNEY

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull yesterday appointed his minister of foreign affairs as acting prime minister as he tried to stem the fallout of a citizenship crisis that has cost his government its parliamentary majority.

Turnbull delayed until tomorrow a long-planned trip to Israel and held an emergency Cabinet meeting to shore up support after Australia’s High Court on Friday ruled that Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and four other lawmakers should be expelled from parliament because they held dual nationality.

The court’s shock decision had immediate ramifications, stripping the coalition government of the one-seat majority it holds in the lower house, forcing it to call a by-election in Joyce’s seat and sending the Australian dollar lower.

The opposition Labour Party has said it is considering a legal challenge to every decision made by Joyce since last year’s election.

Turnbull yesterday said that the deputy position would remain vacant until after the Dec. 2 by-election for Joyce’s seat.

Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop, a member of Turnbull’s Liberal Party, would instead be acting prime minister when he travels to Israel tomorrow, three days behind schedule.

Turnbull is under particular pressure after refusing demands from the opposition to remove Joyce, who has renounced his New Zealand citizenship, from the Cabinet while the court decided his fate.

The High Court ruled on seven lawmakers, some of whom had already resigned. All seven accepted that they were dual nationals at the time of their election, but claimed they were unaware of their status.