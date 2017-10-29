Government protests deportation of Taiwanese from Cambodia to China

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

The government yesterday lodged a protest against Beijing pressuring Phnom Penh to deport Taiwanese telecommunications fraud suspects to China, saying that such behavior is detrimental to cross-strait ties and the two sides’ crime-fighting cooperation.

The Cambodian Department of Immigration arrested 110 fraud suspects from Tuesday to Saturday last week, including 19 Taiwanese, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

Upon learning of the arrests, the ministry said it requested that the Cambodian authorities allow it to jointly combat transnational crimes and send the Taiwanese suspects home based on the principle of nationality.

“However, due to its conformity to the ‘one China’ principle and pressure from Beijing, Phnom Penh not only denied us a visit with the suspects, but also complied with China’s demand to deport the suspects there,” the ministry said, expressing its discontent.

The ministry said it has instructed the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to talk to the Cambodian authorities and relay the government’s regret over the matter.

It also urged Taiwanese to refrain from engaging in illegal conduct overseas and damaging the nation’s international image.

The Mainland Affairs Council also condemned the deportation, saying that it is not conducive to bilateral cooperation in fighting telecom fraud across the Taiwan Strait or the positive development of cross-strait relations.

“We have clearly demanded that Beijing notify us if suspects are detained and allow their families a visit in accordance with the Cross-Strait Joint Crime-Fighting and Judicial Mutual Assistance Agreement (海峽兩岸共同打擊犯罪及司法互助協議),” the council said.

It also called on Beijing to protect the suspects’ judicial rights and ensure due process of law.

The deportation is the latest in a series of similar cases that began in April last year, when scores of Taiwanese fraud suspects were forcibly sent from Kenya to China.