Rajoy urges Senate to grant measures in Catalonia crisis

AP, MADRID

In an impassioned address, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy yesterday urged the Spanish Senate to grant special constitutional measures that would allow the central government to take control of Catalonia’s autonomous powers to halt the region’s independence bid.

However, in Barcelona, separatist lawmakers filed a proposal for Catalonia’s regional parliament to vote later in the day on whether to establish an independent republic, as Spain’s biggest political crisis in decades appeared headed for a showdown.

Thousands of pro-secession supporters gathered near the Barcelona’s parliament building in anticipation.

Rajoy, who received rapturous applause before and after his speech in the Senate in Madrid, told the chamber that Spain was facing a challenge not seen in its recent history.

What is happening in Catalonia is “a clear violation of the laws, of democracy, of the rights of all, and that has consequences,” he said.

Should the Senate approve the Spanish government’s use of Article 155 of the constitution in a vote scheduled for later yesterday, Madrid’s first move would be to dismiss Generalitat of Catalonia President Carles Puigdemont and his regional ministers, Rajoy said.

The special measures are the only way out of the crisis, he said, adding that Spain is not trying to take away liberties from Catalans, but instead protect them.

Catalonia’s government has rejected the moves by Madrid, and the region’s parliament was yesterday afternoon also to hold a special session.

Pro-independence lawmakers have submitted a proposal for declaring independence to the regional parliament.

“We establish the Catalan Republic as an independent and sovereign state of democratic and social rule of law,” the proposal submitted by the ruling Catalan coalition Junts pel Si (Together for Yes) and its allies of the far-left Candidatura d’Unitat Popular said.

Lawmakers from both parliamentary groups have a slim majority that would in theory allow them to pass the motion, if the parliament’s advisory board would allow it.

The motion calls for opening the constituent process, which includes drafting Catalonia’s new top laws, and to open negotiations “on equal footing” with Spanish authorities “aimed at establishing a mutually beneficial regime of cooperation.”

“Today is the day that many Catalans’ long-held desire will be fulfilled, but tomorrow the cruel reality will set in, with the Spanish state armed with its interpretation of Article 155,” said Joan Rigol i Roig, former speaker of the Catalan parliament. “We can only hope that the conflict remains in the political realm.”

If Rajoy’s measures are granted, it would be the first time in four decades of democratic rule that the Madrid-based national government would directly run the affairs of one of Spain’s 17 semi-autonomous regions.

As lawmakers headed to the regional parliament in Barcelona, large crowds of independence supporters gathered outside in a park, waving Catalan flags and chanting slogans in favor of a new state being proclaimed.

Puigdemont scrapped hopes of a possible end to the political deadlock on Thursday, when he opted not to call an early election and halt the drift toward independence.