Xi Jinping lays out vision for PRC’s ‘new era’

Reuters, BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) yesterday laid out a confident vision for a more prosperous nation and its role in the world, stressing the importance of wiping out corruption and curbing industrial overcapacity, income inequality and pollution.

Opening the Chinese Communist Party’s 19th National Congress, Xi pledged to build a “modern socialist country” for a “new era” that will be proudly Chinese and steadfastly ruled by the party, but open to the world.

Although his wide-ranging address made clear there were no plans for political reform, Xi said China’s development had entered a “new era,” using the phrase 36 times in a speech that ran for nearly three-and-a-half hours.

“With decades of hard work, socialism with Chinese characteristics has crossed the threshold into a new era,” Xi said.

The twice-a-decade event, a week-long, mostly closed-door conclave, is to culminate in the selection of a new Politburo Standing Committee to rule China’s 1.4 billion people for the next five years, with Xi expected to consolidate his control and potentially retain power beyond 2022, when the next congress takes place.

The 64-year-old Xi, widely regarded as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong (毛澤東), spoke to more than 2,000 delegates in Beijing’s cavernous, red-carpeted Great Hall of the People, including 91-year-old former Chinese president Jiang Zemin (江澤民).

Security was tight on a rainy, smoggy day in the capital.

As expected, the speech was heavy on aspiration and short on specific plans.

On the economy, Xi said China would relax market access for foreign investment, expand access to its services sector and deepen market-oriented reform of its exchange rate and financial system, while at the same time strengthening state firms.

During Xi’s first term, China disappointed many investors who had expected it to usher in more market-oriented reforms, especially in the debt-laden state sector.

“If Xi gets the political mandate that he is expected to out of the congress, then my hope is that the state sector reforms actually get done,” Damien Ma, fellow and associate director at US think tank the Paulson Institute, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum. “If not, then I would also revise my assessment of the state of reforms in China. There have been talks in Beijing that the state sector will be a focus after the 19th party congress, so we need to see.”

In what was probably an indirect reference to US President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy, Xi promised that China would be fully engaged with the world and reiterated pledges to tackle climate change.

Trump earlier this year opted to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement.

“No country can alone address the many challenges facing mankind; no country can afford to retreat into self-isolation,” Xi told the delegates, among them Buddhist monks, Olympic medalists, farmers and at least one astronaut.

Xi set bold long-term goals for China’s development, envisioning it as a “basically” modernized socialist nation by 2035, and a modern socialist “strong power” with leading influence on the world stage by 2050, but he signaled there would be no significant political reforms, calling China’s system the broadest, most genuine and most effective way to safeguard the interests of the people.

Xi has overseen a sweeping crackdown on civil society, locking up rights lawyers and dissidents, and tightening Internet controls as he has sought to revitalize the Chinese Communist Party and its place in contemporary China.