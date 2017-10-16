North Atlantic hurricane heads for Ireland, Britain

AFP, LISBON

Ireland and Britain yesterday braced for a lashing from Hurricane Ophelia, the largest hurricane ever recorded so far east in the Atlantic Ocean, after it dumped heavy rains on Portugal’s Azores islands.

As the storm passed near the Azores archipelago on Saturday it was classed Category 3, which means it packed winds of at least 178kph.

Although the storm would weaken as it churns toward Ireland and Britain, it still packs enough power to damage buildings and provoke “dangerous” sea conditions as well as potential flooding, authorities said.

Ophelia is the 15th named storm of this year’s Atlantic season, which is expected to last until the end of next month.

Three major hurricanes — Harvey, Irma and Maria — caused catastrophic damage in the Caribbean and the US Gulf Coast.

According to meterologists, Ophelia is the most powerful hurricane recorded so far east in the Atlantic and the first since 1939 to travel so far north.

However, by the time it reaches Ireland today it is expected to weaken to a “post-tropical storm” with severe winds and stormy conditions, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Seven of the nine islands in the Azores were on high alert for the storm’s passage, but it did not cause major damage, authorities told reporters.

Still, firefighters responded to calls of flooding and a downed tree on the island of Sao Miguel.

Several flights between the islands and Portugal were canceled, affecting about 800 passengers.

Five counties in the west of Ireland will be placed on red alert for “severe” weather conditions from this morning to early tomorrow, the Irish Meteorological Service said.

People in those counties are advised “to take action to protect themselves” and their property, it said.

Bus services have been canceled today for schoolchildren in the five western counties, because officials fear the students “could therefore be exposed to severe elements,” operator Bus Eireann said.

“Schools will make their own decisions on whether to open or remain closed,” it said. “We are aware this decision may cause inconvenience, but safety of schoolchildren is our No. 1 priority.”

Mean wind speeds in excess of 80kph and gusts of more than 130kph are expected, the weather agency said.

Meanwhile, parts of Britain have been placed on yellow alert for today and tomorrow, the lowest warning level triggered by “serious” weather conditions.