Trump links his border wall to ‘Dreamers’ program

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Sunday told congressional leaders that his hardline immigration priorities must be enacted in exchange for extending protection from deportation to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants, many of whom were taken to the US illegally as children.

Trump’s list of demands included overhauling the nation’s green-card system, a crackdown on unaccompanied minors entering the nation and building his promised wall along the southern border.

Many were policies Democrats have said explicitly are off the table and threaten to derail ongoing negotiations over legislation protecting young immigrants known as “Dreamers.”

They had been given a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the nation under former US president Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which Trump ended last month.

In a letter to House of Representative and Senate leaders released by the White House, Trump said the priorities were the product of “a bottom-up review of all immigration policies” that he had ordered “to determine what legislative reforms are essential for America’s economic and national security.”

“These findings outline reforms that must be included as part of any legislation addressing the status of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients,” he wrote.

“Without these reforms, illegal immigration and chain migration, which severely and unfairly burden American workers and taxpayers, will continue without end,” he wrote.

Trump announced last month that he was ending the DACA program, but he gave the US Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix before recipients began to lose their status.

Trump suggested at the time that he was eager for a deal, telling reporters: “I have a love for these people, and hopefully now Congress will be able to help them and do it properly.”

The US president had also tweeted that if the US Congress was unwilling to find a fix, he would “revisit this issue” in six months.

Trump had previously said he wanted a DACA deal to include significant money for border security and eventual funding for his border wall, but the priorities released by the White House went far beyond that.

They included a complete overhaul of the green-card system that would limit family-based green cards to spouses and the minor children of US citizens and lawful permanent residents as part of an effort to end what is known as “chain migration.”

The White House also said it wants to boost fees at border crossings, hire 10,000 more immigration enforcement officers, make it easier to deport gang members and unaccompanied children, and to overhaul the asylum system.