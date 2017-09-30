Up to 63 Rohingya feared drowned as US calls for action

Reuters, UNITED NATIONS and COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh

More than 60 Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar are believed to have drowned when their boat capsized, the latest victims in what the UN has called the world’s fastest-developing refugee emergency.

The refugees drowned in heavy seas off Bangladesh late on Thursday, part of a new surge of people fleeing a Burmese military campaign that began on Aug. 25 and has triggered an exodus of more than half a million people.

International anger with Myanmar over the crisis is growing.

In New York, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley called on countries to suspend providing weapons to Myanmar over the violence.

It was the first time the US had called for punishment of Myanmar’s military, but she stopped short of threatening to reimpose US sanctions that were suspended under the administration of former US president Barack Obama.

Buddhist-majority Myanmar rejects accusations of ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity and has denounced rights abuses.

Its military launched a large offensive in response to coordinated attacks on security forces by Rohingya insurgents in the north of Rakhine State on Aug. 25.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council that the violence had spiraled into the “world’s fastest-developing refugee emergency, a humanitarian and human rights nightmare.”

Colonel Anisul Haque, head of Border Guards Bangladesh in the town of Teknaf, told reporters that more refugees had arrived over the past day or two after the number had seemed to be tailing off, with about 1,000 people landing at the main arrival point on the coast on Thursday.

Aid groups now say 502,000 refugees have arrived in Bangladesh since late last month.

The refugee boat that capsized went over as darkness fell in driving wind and rain and high seas.

An official with the International Organization for Migration said 23 people were confirmed dead and 40 were missing. Seventeen survived.

“We’re now saying 40 missing, which suggests the total fatality rate will be in the range of 63,” the official, Joe Millman, told a news briefing in Geneva, Switzerland.

A UN High Commissioner for Refugees spokesman said one-fifth of new arrivals in Bangladesh have acute malnutrition.

The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society said its mobile clinics were treating an increasing number of people with acute watery diarrhea.

The WHO has said one of the diseases it is particularly worried about is cholera.

In a sharp ramping up of the pressure on Myanmar, Haley echoed UN accusations that the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people in Rakhine State was ethnic cleansing.

“We cannot be afraid to call the actions of the Burmese authorities what they appear to be — a brutal, sustained campaign to cleanse the country of an ethnic minority,” Haley told the Security Council.

“Those who have been accused of committing abuses should be removed from command responsibilities immediately and prosecuted for wrongdoing,” Haley said.

“And any country that is currently providing weapons to the Burmese military should suspend these activities until sufficient accountability measures are in place,” she added.