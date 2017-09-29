Vanuatu orders evacuation of island due to volcano

AP, WELLINGTON

Vanuatuan officials yesterday ordered the complete evacuation of an island in the Pacific archipelago where a rumbling, belching volcano was threatening to blow.

Boats were to begin ferrying residents off Ambae Island, home to about 11,000 people, in a process expected to take about a week. Lombenben volcano has been increasingly active for a week or more, raising fears of a major eruption.

Government spokesman Hilaire Bule said ministers decided they could not risk people’s lives and ordered the compulsory evacuation. Earlier, people had been evacuated to other areas on the island.

Ambae, about 400km2, is one of about 65 inhabited islands in the Pacific nation about one-quarter of the way from Australia to Hawaii.

The activity measure of the volcano was raised last weekend to Level 4 on a scale in which Level 5 represents a major eruption, and a state of emergency was declared on Monday.

New Zealand’s military on Tuesday flew an airplane over the volcano and said huge columns of smoke, ash and volcanic rocks were billowing from the crater.

Some residents have left the island voluntarily. For them, it is a waiting game to see whether the volcano erupts or returns to normal activity that is not a threat.

Officials have said they have no real way of predicting what the volcano will do next and that evacuees will just have to wait it out.

The evacuation is to be carried out by boat and continue through Friday next week, Bule said, adding that residents are to be moved onto nearby islands.

Officials are setting up two sites on Pentecost Island, where evacuees are to be housed in government buildings or in temporary camp sites, he said.

Ambae has long been volcanically active. An eruption in 2005 forced about 3,300 people to temporarily leave their homes and relocate elsewhere on the island, but did not lead to an evacuation of the island itself.

Vanuatu Red Cross Society spokesman Dickinson Tevi said the relief agency has been shipping water and equipment to Ambae.

The government has allocated 200 million vatu (US$1.85 million) toward the evacuation effort and was deploying 60 police officers to help people leave and to ensure there was no looting, Bule said.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department has warned that people nearest to the volcano face the biggest risk from airborne rocks and volcanic gas, and that acid rain could damage crops across a broader area.

Vanuatu is home to about 280,000 people and is prone to natural disasters, with a half-dozen active volcanoes, as well as regular cyclones and earthquakes.