Germans expecting Merkel victory as voters go to polls

AFP, BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday cast her ballot in Berlin in a general election widely predicted to land her a fourth term, but a possible strong showing by hard-right nationalists could cloud her victory.

Wearing black trousers and a red blazer, Merkel smiled for photographers as she dropped her voting paper into a ballot box at a polling station near her apartment in central Berlin.

Her husband, Joachim Sauer, accompanied the chancellor of 12 years into the station, holding up an umbrella to shield them from light rain.

Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union, along with its Bavarian sister party the Christian Socialist Union, holds a double-digit lead in the polls over their nearest rivals, the Social Democrats led by former European Parliament president Martin Schulz.

Opinion polls suggest the anti-Muslim, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party could win its first seats in the national parliament and emerge as the third-strongest party, in what would cause a political earthquake in Germany.

Another term in office for Merkel, who came to power in 2005, could see her match the 16-year reign of her mentor, Helmut Kohl.

Her main challenger, Schulz, cast his vote in his hometown of Wuerselen, telling reporters he was “optimistic” despite surveys suggesting his party was headed for a drubbing

Other voters headed to the polls divided between a hankering for stability and a hunger for change.

“It’s a bit frustrating that Merkel has been around for so long,” 30-year-old Christian said as he went to cast his ballot in central Berlin. “This election is not about who wins the chancellery, it’s already clear that she’s going to continue.”

In an area of east Berlin where fringe parties on the left and right took nearly half the votes in a local election last year, Wolfgang Lange, 75, was among the first to cast his ballot at a school surrounded by apartment blocks.

“Merkel is tired, but she is going to win,” he said, adding that he was disappointed that a lackluster election campaign had addressed so few of his concerns.

“What matters most to me is peace and fighting against social inequality. Is it normal that small pensions are taxed so heavily?” he asked.

Thirty-seven-year-old Wolf Herbert, wearing a hooded sweater and a baseball cap, said 12 years of Merkel had been enough, and he hoped “someone else would take her place.”

However, he said such grumbles were not enough to tempt him to vote for the AfD.